Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.
NYSE IRT opened at $28.15 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
