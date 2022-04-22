Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

NYSE IRT opened at $28.15 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

