Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

