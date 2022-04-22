Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.