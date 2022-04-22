Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.07. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

