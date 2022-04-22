Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 504,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

