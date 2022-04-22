Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys 13,357 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares in the company, valued at $64,936,929.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,714.50.

On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $105,651.00.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75.

NYSE ALTG remained flat at $$11.80 on Thursday. 42,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,715. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

