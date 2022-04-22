Insider Buying: Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Insider Buys 590,000 Shares of Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) insider Kurt Budge purchased 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,300 ($53,734.06).
BEM traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6.86 ($0.09). 104,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Beowulf Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.24 ($0.29).
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
