Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires 173,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,330,700 shares in the company, valued at C$777,128.80.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00.

BAU stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.53. 167,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,700. The stock has a market cap of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

