Insider Buying: Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD – Get Rating) insider Michael Winlo bought 60,000 shares of Emyria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$19,080.00 ($14,029.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

Get Emyria alerts:

Emyria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emyria Limited, a clinical drug development and care delivery company, operates a network of specialist medical clinics. Its product pipeline include EMD-003, a cannabinoid medicine for treating patients with mental health; and EMD-004, a cannabinoid medicine targeting irritable bowel syndrome. The company also provides a data platform that manages, monitors, and improves the safety and efficacy of novel treatments for patients with unmet medical needs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emyria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emyria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.