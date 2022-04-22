Insider Buying: Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Insider Acquires 215,000 Shares of Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Martin Lampshire bought 215,000 shares of Hamak Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,972.94).

About Hamak Gold

Hamak Gold Limited operates as a mining exploration and development company in Liberia. It owns interests in two gold mineral exploration licenses that cover an area of 1,752 square kilometers located in Nimba and Gozohn. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

