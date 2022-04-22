Insider Buying: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Buys 10,102 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,444. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

