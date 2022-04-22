Insider Buying: New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $159,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,181,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,082,532.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NYC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. New York City REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in New York City REIT by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

