Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Acquires 274,619 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 274,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,667.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

NASDAQ:NNBR remained flat at $$2.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 579,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,267. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NN by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NN by 49.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NN by 20.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.