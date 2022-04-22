Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Purchases 69,495 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 274,619 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40.

NASDAQ:NNBR remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,267. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NN by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NN by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

