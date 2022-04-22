Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires 39 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson acquired 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £498.48 ($648.56) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($25,293.68).

PNL stock traded down GBX 300 ($3.90) during trading on Friday, hitting £496.50 ($645.98). 5,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012. Personal Assets Trust plc has a one year low of £455.60 ($592.77) and a one year high of £511.66 ($665.70). The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £496.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of £496.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

