Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires 342 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss purchased 342 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.34 per share, with a total value of C$22,687.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$566,800.42.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$63.00. 706,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$23.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.44. The company has a market cap of C$20.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.4727617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.85.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.