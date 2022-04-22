Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells 4,227 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 4,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $24,812.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,143,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,014.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55.

On Monday, January 24th, David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00.

Shares of ALVR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.15. 4,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,603. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 354,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 67,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

