Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APLS traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,270. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

