Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 13,391 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,455,601.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

