Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

