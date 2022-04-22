Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 5,004 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CAT traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.33. 130,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Caterpillar by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 512,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,664,000 after acquiring an additional 320,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.