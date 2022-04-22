Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00.

CCF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413. The stock has a market cap of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chase by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

