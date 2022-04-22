Insider Selling: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Sells 399,923 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,167,197.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.39 on Thursday. 241,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,918. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

