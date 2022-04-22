Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,122,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,989,783.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.