Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 30,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,762,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,146.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 18th, Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $302,526.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00.
  • On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96.
  • On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.
  • On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

F45 Training stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 343,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FXLV. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $31,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

