Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,085,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,770. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,003,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

