Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,085,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,770. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,003,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
