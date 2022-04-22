Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 67,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,389,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,515,410.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. 2,473,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,825. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $300.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

