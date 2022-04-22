Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,334,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,967,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,022,009.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 41,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

