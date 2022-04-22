Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,587. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

