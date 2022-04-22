Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Palomar stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,635. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

