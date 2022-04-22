Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 271,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PRA Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

