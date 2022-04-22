Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

