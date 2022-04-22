Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells 52,042 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Seer stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 310,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 147,023 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seer by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

