Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,288.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 770,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

