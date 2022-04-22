Insider Selling: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Major Shareholder Sells 4,132,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

