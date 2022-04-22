Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells 128,892 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,585,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,562,360.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 1,038,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528,762 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

