Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 50,283 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 248,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,244. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,958,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.