Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 558 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Progressive stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 159,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,785. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
