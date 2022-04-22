Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 3,013 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

