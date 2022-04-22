Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspirato.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspirato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 770,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

