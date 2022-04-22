Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISPO opened at $6.21 on Friday. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

In other news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last three months.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

