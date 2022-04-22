Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,566. The firm has a market cap of $875.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

