Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$208.69.

IFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

TSE IFC opened at C$182.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$172.47. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$156.61 and a 12 month high of C$190.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

