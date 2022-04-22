Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01).

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.25.

CVE ITR opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of C$100.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$4.19.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

