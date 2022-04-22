Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRG. Desjardins decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.
Shares of ITRG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 176,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
