Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Cut to D at TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
