Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Cut to D at TheStreet

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

