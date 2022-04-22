International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 205 by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.79 ($2.48).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 151.36 ($1.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

