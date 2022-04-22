Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ITCI opened at $55.75 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $1,174,176.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $387,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

