Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.02.

Shares of ISRG opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

