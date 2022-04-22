Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

